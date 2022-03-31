Bruce Arians Set To Join Buccaneer’s Ring of Honor After Stepping Down, Gives Credit to His Fellow Coaches: ‘I Really Didn’t Do Sh*t’

By Amiliano FragosoMar 31st, 2022, 3:01 pm
 
Tom Brady and Bruce Arians

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Bruce Arians was on fire at Thursday’s press conference after it was announced that the long-time head coach would be stepping down from his Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s post to take a role in the front office.

But while Arians is stepping into a more behind-the-scenes role, he made sure to drop a few of his trademark one liners, including a few expletives when describing his fellow coaches’ impact.

“Man, you guys did it all. I mean, I really didn’t do sh*t,” Arians stated, sending the media room into laughter.

He then shifted his focus to the players, particularly “the Goat” Tom Brady, noting his qualms with the athlete but says his fiery spirit just comes with the territory.

“We have a great relationship. All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him. That’s just part of me,” Arians stated. “People gotta write sh*t. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

He wasn’t done there as he was asked about the Coaching Hall of Fame, to which Arians gave another phenomenal answer.

“I don’t give a sh*t about the Hall of Fame. Succession is more important to me,” he proclaimed. “I couldn’t turn it over to a better person.”

The person he is referring to is defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who is taking over the head coaching job for Arians.

While the now former coach may not care about the Hall of Fame, he will be inducted into the Buccaneer’s Ring of Honor this season.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: