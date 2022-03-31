Bruce Arians was on fire at Thursday’s press conference after it was announced that the long-time head coach would be stepping down from his Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s post to take a role in the front office.

But while Arians is stepping into a more behind-the-scenes role, he made sure to drop a few of his trademark one liners, including a few expletives when describing his fellow coaches’ impact.

Bruce Arians on the team’s success: “I didn’t really do shit.” pic.twitter.com/eioNa1IA8e — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2022

“Man, you guys did it all. I mean, I really didn’t do sh*t,” Arians stated, sending the media room into laughter.

He then shifted his focus to the players, particularly “the Goat” Tom Brady, noting his qualms with the athlete but says his fiery spirit just comes with the territory.

Bruce Arians on Tom Brady: “We have a great relationship. All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him. That’s just part of me. … People gotta write shit. It couldn’t be further from the truth.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2022

“We have a great relationship. All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him. That’s just part of me,” Arians stated. “People gotta write sh*t. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

He wasn’t done there as he was asked about the Coaching Hall of Fame, to which Arians gave another phenomenal answer.

Bruce Arians: “I don’t give a shit about the Hall of Fame. Succession is more important to me … I couldn’t turn it over to a better person.” — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) March 31, 2022

“I don’t give a sh*t about the Hall of Fame. Succession is more important to me,” he proclaimed. “I couldn’t turn it over to a better person.”

The person he is referring to is defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who is taking over the head coaching job for Arians.

While the now former coach may not care about the Hall of Fame, he will be inducted into the Buccaneer’s Ring of Honor this season.

