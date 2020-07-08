NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace called out those who have criticized his advocacy for the Black Lives Matter movement in a new interview with Fox Nation, saying that some fans consider it their job is to “always deliver hate” and they will “do everything to knock you off your pedestal.”

“Their job is to always deliver hate,” Wallace said in an interview with Fox Nation’s Lawrence Jones, which is set to air Friday. “Immediately to deliver hate, before the facts are even given. So that’s something I’ve learned a long time ago. You’re not going to make everybody happy. I went through a lot of stress of trying to make everybody happy, and one wrong move would blow up and you quickly realize that you’ll never make everybody happy.”

Wallace’s comments come two days after President Donald Trump called out NASCAR’s only Black driver in its top level of racing. Trump insisted that Wallace should apologize for creating a “hoax” when a noose was found in his garage.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

While the FBI found that no crime was committed and it was there since 2019, pictures released from NASCAR show that the rope was a noose. In an interview with Fox’s Jesse Watters on June 26, Wallace said he was right to call attention to the incident and reiterated that it “wasn’t used as a publicity stunt on my end.”

Wallace has done several other high-profile interviews since the incident was made public. In a CNN interview with Don Lemon, Wallace unloaded on people “trying to test [his] character” after the FBI’s report. He’s also appeared on ESPN to talk about NASCAR’s confederate flag ban.

When asked about what he wants his legacy to be, Wallace told Jones: “Just being me, I don’t sugarcoat anything. If I’m pissed, you’ll know it. If I’m happy, you’ll know it. If I’m tired of interviews, you’ll know it. And I’m fucking tired.”

