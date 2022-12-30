Buccaneers Backup QB Rescues Passengers on Jet Ski After Sightseeing Helicopter Crashes into Water

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert used his jet ski to help rescue passengers after a helicopter crashed into the water.

Hunter Hupp and his family were on a sightseeing helicopter ride Thursday evening when the pilot had to make an emergency landing in the water off Davis Islands, a neighborhood in Tampa Bay, Florida. Three men on two jet skis quickly approached the crash to help save the passengers onboard the helicopter. The men used their jet skis to take the survivors out of the water and brought them to dry land. The rescuers were Gabbert, a 10-year journeyman quarterback who currently serves as Tom Brady‘s backup quarterback, and his two brothers.

Hupp spoke with Greg Auman of Fox Sports about his encounter with the quarterback.

“Let me tell you: helicopters sink really fast. We learned that rather quickly,” Hupp said.

Hupp explained that Gabbert and the other two men brought them to shore so they didn’t have to float in the water to wait for the police boat to arrive.

“They slowly brought us back to the shore, a sandy beach near the yacht club, and hung out for a while, were really nice,” Hupp added. “We exchanged pleasantries upon reaching flat ground. They were really an asset to helping us out because we were the only ones out there for a while. It was a handshake, and a hug, and a ‘thank you so much.’ They went out for a nice afternoon ride and just happened to come upon a stranded helicopter family.”

Hupp emotionally theorized what could have happened if Gabbert and the two other men did not appear to help at the time they did.

“We think about all the what-ifs,” Hupp continued. “What happened obviously wasn’t great, but we managed pretty well for what happened.”

After Hupp was given a description of which guy Gabbert was, he said he believed his mother, Lisa, was rescued by the quarterback.

“My mom said she was hoping to meet Tom Brady while we were down here,” Hupp, who is from Philadelphia, said. “I think she came pretty darn close.”

Tampa police said engine failure was the reason why the helicopter made the emergency landing into the water. The initial report stated that all four occupants of the aircraft survived.

The Bucs tweeted a video of Gabbert telling reporters about the daring rescue.

After a helicopter crashed into the bay yesterday, @BlaineGabbert and his brothers, who were on jet skis, were instrumental in the rescue. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sg2pD1MM4Q — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 30, 2022

Gabbert said that they heard a noise and saw what looked like a boat broken up in the water and people floating in life jackets. “It was a pretty crappy situation that turned good in the end,” he said, describing how he and his brothers helped the Hupp family. “I was just the right place, right time, I guess.” He profusely thanked the local Tampa police who assisted in the rescue effort.

