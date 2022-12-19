Buccaneers Player Has Awkward Back And Forth With Reporters After Rough Game: ‘Can I Go To My Family That I Have Outside?’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard had an awkward interaction with reporters after the Buccanneers’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

At the start of the 3rd quarter, the Buccaneers led 17-3 and were ready to punt on 4th and 1, but it seemed that they wanted to run a fake punt and snap the ball to Bernard, who was not prepared for the snap to be directed at him. The ball hit him in the chest, and the Bengals recovered the fumble.

The Bengals scored 31 unanswered points and cruised to a 34-23 victory after the botched fake punt attempt to start the second half.

After the game, members of the media wanted an answer from Bernard about the play that became the turning point in the game. Reporters followed Bernard through a somber Buccaneers locker room and demanded that he stand there and talk to them.

ESPN’s Jeanna Laine sparred with Bernard, who had only played in five of the 14 games the Buccaneers have played this year. Bernard faced pushback from another reporter as well for not answering the questions right away.

“You were also injured for most of the season, too,” Laine said.

Bernard’s head whipped back around, and he seemed confused as to why he was pressed for walking away from the reporters.

“Woah, wait,” a flabbergasted Bernard added. “Can I go to my family that I have outside? And all of a sudden, now?”

“You can, just don’t say we didn’t talk to you all year,” a reporter fired back.

Bernard received pushback from the media members that he laughed off and said, “Okay,” before he went to see his family. When he returned, he was greeted by reporters who stood around and wanted answers about his fumble.

“Appreciate your time, we do,” Laine added. “We would’ve talked to you in the season, but also, you were injured.”

Bernard seemed annoyed and gave another laugh before he was asked about the botched fake punt. He took ownership of the play and repeated, “I messed up” three times before he thanked the reporters and stepped away.

On Twitter, Laine defended herself and wrote that Bernard said, “Oh, now you guys want to talk to me.”

He said, “Oh now you guys want to talk to me.” Players on IR don’t speak to the media. Even players who aren’t on IR but are injured don’t talk until they’re ready to play. I was pointing that out to him. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 19, 2022

Watch above via @JennaLaineESPN on Twitter.

