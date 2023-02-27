Buffalo Bills Player Would Like to Play in a State That ‘Doesn’t Take Half of My Money’ and Where He Can ‘See the Sun’

Buffalo Bills’ impending free agent Jordan Poyer told his podcast listeners he would like to play in a state that “doesn’t take half of my money.”

Poyer played the last six seasons as the Bills’ safety, where he was selected as a first-team All-Pro in the 2021 season. He can either re-sign with Buffalo or leave and sign with another team when the NFL’s free agency begins on March 15th.

In his newest edition of The Jordan Poyer Podcast on The Volume, he admitted that if he does leave the Bills, he would like to sign with a team that is in a state with minimal to no state income tax.

“I’m going to enjoy this process,” Poyer said. “If that’s Buffalo, been out there for six years, you know what to do. If not, that’s just part of the business. A lot of people ask me, ‘if it wasn’t Buffalo, then where would you go?’ I kinda ponder the question every once in a while, would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half of my money.'”

According to WalletHub, New York ranked first in the country with the highest total tax burden at 12.75% in March 2022.

“That has nothing to do with the city or the fans,” Poyer said. “Nothing to do with any of that. But I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half of my money. It’s crazy to me how taxes work. Some people will say, ‘oh, you’re already making X amount of money where taxes even,’ no, taxes play a big part in all of our lives.”

“Especially at the level we play at,” he said. “You look at some of your checks and some places you go to take half of your check away. And you’re wondering where does that money even going. What are they doing with that money?”

The Bills announced in March 2022 that they will build a new stadium in Orchard Park, New York, which will cost around $1.4 billion. New York state taxpayers will foot $850 million of the bill. Without realizing it, Poyer helped pay for the construction of a new stadium that he might play in as a member of the Bills.

If he does not stay in Buffalo, the free agent safety would also like to go to a state with less harsh winters.

“It would nice to be warm,” Poyer said. “It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so. Every other week at least.”

Watch above via The Jordan Poyer Podcast.

