‘Bush League!’ Radio Announcer Destroys Arizona Diamondbacks in Hilarious Slow Burn of a Rant for Not Providing Info About Their Players

San Francisco Giants play-by-play announcer Jon Miller obliterated the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for not providing him with basic information he needed to conduct his broadcast.

In Saturday’s spring training game between the two teams, the Diamondbacks were visiting the Giants in Scottsdale, AZ. But the contest was a split squad game — meaning only half of Arizona’s team played the Giants, while the other half played another game.

However, when they arrived for the contest against the Giants, the Diamondbacks did not furnish Miller with a roster of the players they brought for the game. The long-time broadcaster, best known as the voice of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball in the late ’90s and early 2000’s, did not hold back words about Arizona’s management.

“I have to guess the D-Backs decided ‘the heck with the big leagues; let’s just not be a big-league team for the split-squad,'” Miller said. “They have sent no public relations people over here, no information about who the manager is or anything at all about it.”

“If they don’t want to be a big-league team, we’ll just treat them like a sandlot team. They gave us no information about anything. So, one of those guys in a red shirt is managing, and one of their right-handers on the mound,” he said.

Miller was not done with his thrashing of the Diamondbacks, and he explained that Major League Baseball clubs are held to a higher standard than teams in the minor leagues.

“There are certain things that go along with being a big-league team,” Miller said. “Like try to act like a big league team… I did a little homework on what little we have, which is nothing whatsoever from the bush league D-Backs!”

Miller has been broadcasting Giants games since 1997. He received the Ford C. Frick Award in 2010. The highest honor a baseball broadcaster can earn for their hard work and dedication to baseball.

