Cameraman Hospitalized After Getting Hit in the Head by Errant Throw at Yankees Game

Thursday’s game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles was briefly delayed after a cameraman was hit in the head with a baseball.

In the fifth inning, Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson attempted to throw the ball to first base to complete a double play. The ball ended up sailing way over first base and struck YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel.

Players closest to the action immediately pointed motioned umpires over. Play stopped for 15 minutes as Stendel was treated by medical staff. He was then put on a stretcher and carted off the field.

Stendel held up a peace sign with his right hand as the cart rolled away, much to the crowd’s delight.

According to YES Network, he was taken to a hospital.

“Pete Stendel is conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital after being struck in the head by a ball in tonight’s game,” the network said on Twitter.

Immediately after the incident, there was an outpouring of support from Stendel’s YES colleagues and other figures in New York sports media. The Orioles joined them.

