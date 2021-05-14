CBS Sports’ Jim Rome Rips Johnny Damon For Avoiding Slammer After DUI Arrest: Someone Could Have Been ‘Killed That Night’

Three months after Johnny Damon was arrested and two months after police body cam footage showed him deeply inebriated, the retired Major League Baseball All-Star had his DUI case dropped in exchange for community service and a charity donation.

CBS Sports Radio host Jim Rome torched Damon on his show Friday afternoon, blasting the retired baseball player for driving drunk, and for being able to buy his way out of any serious repercussions.

“Remember back in February when former major leaguer Johnny Damon went all Johnny Walker with it?” Rome began. “And the one-time Kansas City Royal looked like a stumbling, bumbling bottle of Crown Royal?”

“Dude was pretty good with a bat in his hand hitting .284 lifetime,” the radio said of Damon’s baseball career. “But apparently even better with a bottle in his hand because he blew a .294. That’s not easy to do.”

In body cam footage, Damon appeared to have slurred speech when he was stopped by police Feb. 19, admitting that he was drinking “a little bit.” Damon’s wife also exited the vehicle, seeming similarly intoxicated as she engaged in a shouting match with the officer.

“Hey, bro, I’m a good f*ckin’ guy and I know people are trying to target me because I’m a Trump supporter,” Damon told the officer. In reality, he was targeted for having a BAC level nearly four-times the legal limit.

“The fact that two people who were that out of their minds and on the road, makes a bad thing a terrifying thing and a reason for the rest of us to be enraged,” Rome emphasized. “Who knows how badly they could have hurt somebody else, or maybe even killed that night.”

“All DUI’s are so inexcusable, insanely reckless and dangerous and the most unforgivable thing ever because they’re so easily preventable. Don’t DRINK AND DRIVE,” Rome stated assertively. “There are rideshare programs everywhere…and they’re so easy to do.”

But Damon spent his money on lawyers instead of a car service. He was facing nine months in prison and had the charges dropped by writing a check and agreeing to community service.

“When people say money can’t buy you everything – maybe not everything, but mostly everything. Just point to Johnny Damon,” Rome said. “It can buy your way out of jail.”

