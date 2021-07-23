Charlamagne Tha God Rips Tom Brady For Election Joke at WH Ceremony: ‘Corny As F*ck,’ Sounded Like Biden’s Staff Wrote It

Tom Brady’s newfound personality since leaving New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been largely well-received. But when Brady poked fun at Donald Trump during his recent White House visit, Charlamagne Tha God didn’t laugh.

“Did you see Tom Brady at the White House?” Charlamagne asked his Brilliant Idiots podcast co-host Andrew Schulz. “That sh*t was scripted as f*ck! That sh*t was corny! You the GOAT! And it sounded like the White House staff wrote them!”

“He’s the GOAT at football, not public speaking,” Schulz said, acknowledging he thought Brady was funny. “What do you expect from this guy, he gets hit in the head and concussed for a living, I’m surprised he remembers anything.”

Brady made his first White House appearance since 2005 earlier this week, joining his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates in celebrating their recent Super Bowl victory.

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won,” Brady said at the White House, referring to the Bucs Super Bowl win. “In fact, I think, about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won,” he added, an obvious shot at Trump’s election conspiracy theories.

Charlamagne took issue with Brady’s comedic delivery. “He said the thing about the 40 percent, before he even got the punchline out he was already looking at Joe (Biden) like, ‘you gotta laugh cause when the president laughs, everybody else will laugh.’ Then he turned around and gave a Joe a shot with ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Get the f*ck out, come on man.”

“You snap jokes for presidents that are cool, [like Barack Obama]” Charlamagne added. But 78-year-old President Joe Biden evidently doesn’t land into Charlamagne’s “cool” category.

