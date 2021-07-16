Charles Barkley Believes ‘Armageddon’ is Coming for NCAA after Supreme Court Decision: ‘We’re In Trouble Right Now’

After the Supreme Court paved way for college athletes to get paid, Charles Barkley believes ‘Armageddon’ is coming for the NCAA.

Last month, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NCAA preserving the amateurism of student athletes by limiting educational benefits. The ruling gives college athletes the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness through third-party endorsement deals, selling apparel and charging appearance fees.

“Between this name, image and likeness, this thing that just came down from the Supreme Court, I think we’re getting ready for Armageddon,” Barkley told his co-host Ernie Johnson and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski on The Steam Room podcast.

“You said it earlier, we’re in trouble right now,” Barkley continued. “Cause I have no idea what’s gonna happen in the next few years of college sports. How many programs are gonna be disbanded, how many sports are gonna be cancelled.”

“It’s clearly gonna become an arms race,” Barkley said. “If I’m a kid, and I got to decide where to go to college…you’re gonna say to yourself ‘where can I sell the most jerseys? Where can I get a car deal? I’m going to a big school.’ I’m really concerned of where college athletics are going.”

Coach K didn’t do much to ease Chuck’s apprehension about the future of college sports. “You guys have a right to be concerned,” Krzyzewski said. “And I think universities will start making decisions as to just what they wanna do if they’re in collegiate sports programs…we’re part of the university, we’re not THE university.”

While the landscape of the NCAA will certainly be changed with students having the ability to benefit off their name, image and likeness, it’s difficult to justify any entity profiting off college sports, while preventing the athletes from doing the same.

“All these Black kids, I’m not worried about their playing time,” Barkley said. “I’m worried about them getting their education more than anything in the world.”

Watch above via, TNT

