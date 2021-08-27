Charles Barkley Blasts ‘Idiot’ Athletes Who Won’t Get Vaccinated: ‘It Ain’t About You Fool!’

A number of high-profile athletes have vocalized their stance against the Covid vaccine, with Kirk Cousins, Cole Beasley and Lamar Jackson among the loudest. Others, like LeBron James and Tom Brady have been silent on the issue.

NBA Hall-of-Famer and superstar analyst for Turner Sports, Charles Barkley is pleading with athletes to champion the vaccine.

“As jocks, we should definitely get the vaccination,” Barkley told Waddle and Silvy on Chicago’s ESPN 1000. “I think it’s selfish if we don’t get it. If you look at the world – who are the only people who have never missed a paycheck? Professional athletes. Think about that. Everybody’s been laid off or fired, jocks have been paid every single dime they’re owed.”

“We should be at the forefront of trying to help get this thing back to normalcy,” Barkley continued. “Instead of having a couple of idiots saying ‘well I don’t want to get the vaccine.’ It ain’t just about you fool! It’s about everybody, we’re in this thing together.”

Barkley’s stance on wanting athletes to vaccine influencers is an about-face from his infamous “I am not a role model,” line from nearly three decades ago. Now “sick of wearing a mask,” Barkley is trying to convince his home state of Alabama to improve on their dangerously low vaccination rate and he’s calling on fellow athletes for help.

“I’m getting the vaccine just in case some kid runs up to me and asks for an autograph or a picture,” Barkley told Waddle and Silvy. “I wish people would be like, ‘hey ya know what? I don’t really want to get the vaccine, but I’m gonna do it for the people around me.”

Listen above via ESPN 1000

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com