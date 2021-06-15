Charles Barkley Blasts ‘Punk-A**’ Skip Bayless for Playing Favorites: ‘He Cherry Picks the Guys He Likes And Don’t Like’

The long-running feud between two brash sports talkers, Charles Barkley and Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless continues.

Less than two weeks after threatening to put Bayless in a “full body cast,” Barkley explained why he hates the hot take artist during an interview with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The Fan in Washington DC.

“I can’t criticize some guys and not criticize other guys,” Barkley said about his tendency to speak candidly on TNT’s Inside The NBA. “I think you lose all your credibility.”

“That’s the one thing I hate about a lot of sportscasters. And one of the reasons I hate on punk-ass Skip Bayless is because he cherry picks the guys he likes and the guys he don’t like,” Barkley continued on the Grant and Danny Show. “And if you actually have paid attention to him going back, like you can just tell he hates that guy or he loves that guy and I don’t think that’s the way you should do your job. So I made up my mind a long time ago, whether a guy’s a friend of mine or not, I’m going to tell the truth and I can sleep good being fair.”

Labeling Bayless as biased is a strong charge by the basketball Hall-of-Famer. Especially considering Bayless makes his bread by taking ruthless shots at star athletes. But Barkley has publicly hated Bayless for at least 15 years, telling The Washington Post in 2005 “there’s only two people I want to kill: Skip Bayless and Jay Mariotti.”

