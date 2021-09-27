Charles Barkley has repeatedly ranted against cancel culture and continues to remain unapologetically brash despite the threat of being ostracized.

During an interview with veteran sportscaster Chris Myers, Barkley again lashed out at political correctness, only this time, he spread his resentment to include all Democrats and Republicans.

“Some of these people are just a**holes, they’re just trying to cancel people.” Barkley ranted about the need to be politically correct. “They’re just a**holes trying to get people fired.”

Barkley has ingratiated himself with sports fans thanks to his no-filter style of basketball analysis. But that lack of a filter will also keep his bosses on edge. Although Barkley’s candor doesn’t sound tamed if you listen to him cover the NBA for TNT, the basketball Hall-of-Famer has criticized executives at Turner Sports for attempting to censor his humor.

“We’ve had a couple meetings at Turner and their lawyers and HR keep telling me this bullsh*t about ‘context doesn’t matter,’” Barkley told Myers. “That’s the reason we’re in this sh*tty place we’re in as a country right now. Context does matter!”

“I don’t know who’s worse, the legal people, the democrats or the republicans. All three of you are sh*tty, you all have screwed up our country,” Barkley ranted. “The Democrats and the Republicans are the two worst things to ever happen to America and now we have to pick the least of two evils and it’s just a joke.”

To keep track, Barkley has no affinity for Democrats, Republicans, cancel culture, or people trying to censor his humor. The 58-year-old previously stated he’s just trying to make it to 60 and then he’ll retire. But he challenged everyone to get him fired before then.

“The next time you tell me context doesn’t matter, I’m gonna punch you in your face because of course context matters. I always tell them ‘feel free to fire me,’” Barkley added. “If you all fire me over some stupid sh*t, you probably still have to pay me and that to me would be the perfect scenario.”

