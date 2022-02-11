Charles Barkley Causes LeBron and Kevin Durant to LOSE IT as They Bitterly Snubbed James Harden in the All-Star Draft

James Harden is not the worst player in this year’s NBA All-Star Game, but he might be the least liked after he pouted his way off a team at the trade deadline for the second straight season.

In a blockbuster deal, the Brooklyn Nets sent Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons and other assets. Hours later, LeBron James and Harden’s now former Nets teammate Kevin Durant were in a unique spot, having to select their rosters in the All-Star draft which aired live on TNT.

Durant was in a pickle, obviously not wanting to select his disgruntled ex-teammate. And James played along, adding to the dramedy by leaving Harden on the board.

James hid his emotions with a clipboard while Durant kept a straight face throughout most of the draft, but Charles Barkley eventually got him to crack.

“Come on LeBron just make him sweat it out, just make him sweat it out,” Barkley said, imploring James not to select Harden. “Take anybody else!”

With everyone being selected except Rudy Gobert (the final pick of last year’s draft) and Harden, Durant was on the clock and noted his need for size, opting to take the Utah Jazz center. That left Harden for Team LeBron.

“He hasn’t played, is he healthy?” James asked, hilariously highlighting the fact that Harden sat out his last few games in Brooklyn with a rogue hamstring injury.

“He got traded! He’s healthy now!” Barkley chimed in, drawing a huge laugh from James and Durant. “Hey LeBron, trust me right now, he’s rubbing some IcyHot on that thing. He’s playing the next game!”

