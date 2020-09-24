Former NBA star Charles Barkley criticized the “Defund the Police” movement on the Thursday edition of TNT’s post-game show Inside the NBA, asking a hypothetical question if black people would have to rely on the “Ghostbusters” to respond to crime in their neighborhoods.

Barkley was blunt in his criticism, framing the idea of defunding the police as being touted by “fools on TV.”

“We need police reform, and prison reform, and things like that,” Barkley acknowledged, “because you know who ain’t gonna defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods.”

“Who are black people supposed to call, Ghostbusters, when we have crime in our neighborhood?” asked an indignant Barkley. “White people, especially rich white people, they’re always gonna have cops. So we need to stop that defund or abolish the cops crap.”

Watch the video above, via TNT.

