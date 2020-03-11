Pro basketball Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley pulled no punches about the prospect that the NCAA might ban fans from attending March Madness games because of the coronavirus outbreak, saying: “It would be a travesty if fans weren’t there.”

Speaking with Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Barkley, who covers the basketball tournament for Turner, commiserated over the idea of players performing in empty arenas. The garrulous co-host of Inside the NBA was reacting to news that several Division I conference tournaments are banning spectators and that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended that all sport organizations cancel large indoor and outdoor gatherings.

“You will be covering “March Madness,” Colbert noted. “It starts one week from today. Are we going to see ‘March Madness’ with no fans? That’s just March. That’s just March sadness, man.”

After Barkley got done chuckling, he said: “It would be sad. It would be really unfortunate. Like I say, if you feel bad, don’t come. But it’s such a great event.”

“I tell people, I was blessed to play in the Olympics twice, ” Barkely added. “Other than the Olympics, ‘March Madness’ is the greatest thing I have ever experienced. The last few years we have been covering ‘March Madness.’ It would be a travesty if the fans weren’t there.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

