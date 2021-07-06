Charles Barkley Makes Crude Remark About his Female Boss: You Usually Don’t See ‘A Cougar That’s Not in the Wild’

Charles Barkley complains that cancel culture prevents him from telling certain jokes on TNT’s Inside the NBA. But if you watch the show, it doesn’t sound like Barkley speaks through much of a filter.

Saturday night’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 was the final broadcast on TNT for 80-year-old, legendary sports announcer Marv Albert. After the game, Albert’s sportscasting career was being celebrated by TNT. The camera panned to Turner Sports’ VP of Talent Relations Tara August, who was giving Albert a courtside hug.

“Ooo that’s something you don’t see often,” Barkley quickly said when he saw August on the screen. “A cougar that’s not in the wild.”

“Oh man,” co-host Kenny Smith said as Shaq laughed at Barkley’s joke. “Our boss Tara August…that’s right ladies and gentleman we have an African American female boss,” Smith added proudly.

After the crude remark, Barkley proceeded to add a few snarls while trying to sound like a cougar.

Last month, the basketball Hall-of-Famer ripped the concept of “PC” culture, claiming his TNT bosses are removing some of the fun he used to have on Inside the NBA.

“They won’t even let me talk about San Antonio anymore!” Barkley said in June. “You know, when I’m always talking about them big ol’ women down in San Antonio?”

Barkley may have tried to limit his jokes about San Antonio women, but clearly, the threat of being canceled won’t keep the brash NBA analyst from directing crude comments at all females.

Watch above via TNT

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com