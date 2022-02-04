Charles Barkley Mocks the NFL’s Lack of Coaching Diversity: ‘We Got a Better Chance of Getting a Black Woman on the Supreme Court’

Thursday night, on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley roasted the NFL for its glaring lack of diversity among the league’s head coaches.

Currently, the NFL has just one Black head coach, with only three openings left to fill among the league’s 32 teams. The lack of diversity was further highlighted this week when former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores hit the NFL with a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination inside its hiring process.

“Never in my WILDEST dreams,” Barkley began to tell his co-hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. “Did you know that we got a better chance of getting a Black woman on the Supreme Court than we do having a Black NFL head coach right now.”

“I never thought I’d say that,” Barkley continued. “We’re gonna have a Black Supreme Court before we have a Black NFL coach. What a great country we live in.”

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer recently announced his intentions to retire at the end of the term and President Joe Biden followed the news by stating he will nominate the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the NFL is struggling to prove it doesn’t have a diversity problem while boasting just one Black head coach. The lawsuit against the NFL, includes texts from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to Flores, congratulating him on getting hired by the New York Giants before he even interviewed for the opening. During the awkward exchange, it became clear that Belichick mixed up his Brian’s, intending to text Brian Daboll, who the Giants eventually hired.

“You gotta have ‘Black Brian, White Brian,’” Barkley suggested as a way for Belichick to avoid texting the wrong person in the future.

Last year, Barkley ripped the NBA for recycling White head coaches, while also claiming teams essentially hire Black head coaches just to fire them. The NBA and NFL have both been criticized, at times, for putting Black head coaches on teams with gutted rosters where they’re expected to fail.

Currently, 14 of the NBA’s 30 teams employ Black head coaches, a stark difference from Mike Tomlin being the NFL’s only Black head coach.

Watch above via TNT

