Charles Barkley Roasts Shaq for Endorsing Way Too Many Products: Ain’t No Way He Has a Pregnancy Test!

Professional athletes throw their name on an endless number of products hoping to find the next George Foreman Grill, and Shaquille O’Neal appears to shoot his shot with the best of them.

Tuesday night on TNT, Inside the NBA played a game appropriately titled The Big Shill, mocking Shaq for the wide variety of products that use his name to boost sales. The show put two products on the screen, giving Inside the NBA analysts Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith the chance to guess which item was real. Shaq Trucks, Shaq Burgers, Shaq Cereal and Shaq Egg Makers were all real products that appeared on the game.

The four-time NBA Champion hilariously did not know how to use the egg maker, despite his name sitting prominently on the product. “How’s that egg maker work?” Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson asked.

“I guess you put the eggs in there and you press the button. I don’t know,” Shaq answered as he struggled to keep track of what products he endorses. I can at least vouch for the cereal, which is a delicious mix of Frosted Flakes and cinnamon flavored basketballs.

But Barkley and Smith lost it when Inside the NBA flashed the Shaq Brand Lazer Hair Removal and the Shaq Pregnancy Test on the screen.

“Let me tell you something! This BETTER BE HAIR REMOVAL,” Barkley ranted. “This dude does not have a pregnancy test! Ain’t no way!”

Smith was much wiser, quickly catching on that although O’Neal endorses a ridiculous amount of products, the four-time NBA Champion does not have a pregnancy test or laser hair removal device for sale with the name “Shaq” on it.

