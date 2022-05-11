Charles Barkley Says Being Labeled Controversial Has To Do With His Race: ‘I’m Saying the Same Thing That These Other Guys Are Saying’

Sports analyst Charles Barkley believes part of the reason some of his comments are labeled “controversial” or “outspoken” has to do with the color of his skin.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Pivot Podcast, Barkley joined hosts Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark to discuss his career.

Taylor said, “You’re very outspoken.”

Barkley replied, “It’s weird you say that cause every time I hear that, I’m like –”

“No, but the question really is, I wanted to ask you, is it more that you’re opinionated or does it tread along the lines of being controversial?” Taylor rephrased.

“It has something to do with race to be honest with you,” Barkley admitted. “Because I hear that all the time and I’m like ‘Wait, I don’t think I’m saying things I don’t hear other people say.’ But I think they throw those code words, ‘outspoken,’ and ‘opinionated’ when they’re talking about brothers on television, cause I think some of the white guys say the exact same things that I say, and they’re considered experts.”

“Hold on a second,” Barkley continued. “Why do you call me controversial or outspoken? I’m saying the same thing that these other guys are saying, but to me, they use those code words when they’re saying stuff like that. And that always makes me laugh because I don’t think I’m controversial. I saw somebody say exactly what I said yesterday — today, but you throw those code words at me. I just laugh about it because I’m gonna be a straight shooter. That’s what’s really important.”

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast.

