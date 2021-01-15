Charles Barkley Says NBA Players Deserve ‘Preferential Treatment’ In Vaccine Line Because They Pay More in Taxes

NBA legend Charles Barkley is arguing that the league’s current players and coaches should move to the front of the vaccine line because they pay higher taxes.

Speaking on TNT’s Inside the NBA early Friday, Barkley advocated for the entire league to be vaccinated ahead of the general population.

“I think they should let the NBA players and coaches all get the vaccine,” Barkley said. “That’s just my personal opinion.”

Barkley included athletes from other major sports as well — arguing that the higher taxes paid by those in professional sports ought to secure them a place at the head of the line.

“NFL players, hockey players, as much taxes as these players pay — let me repeat that — as much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment,” Barkley said.

“For life and death?” Colleague Kenny Smith asked Barkley.

“Yes,” Barkley replied.

Smith and Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson vehemently disagreed.

“You gotta take care of the elderly and the at-risk,” Johnson said.

“I totally agree — we need to take care of the first responders and the old people,” Barkley said. “But I’m saying, giving a thousand shots to NBA players is not going to change the world.”

