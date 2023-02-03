Charles Barkley Says The Last Thing Michael Jordan Told Him Was ‘Motherf*cker, F*ck You’

NBA on TNT‘s Charles Barkley revealed that NBA icon Michael Jordan cursed him out on the phone in the last conversation the two had.

Barkley and Jordan’s strained relationship stems from an interview the NBA on TNT host did in which he criticized the people Jordan had around him to help run his NBA organization. Barkley was on an episode of ALL THE SMOKE on Showtime on Thursday, hosted by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, and they asked Sir Charles about the falling out he had with Jordan.

“You and MJ were really close and haven’t spoke in some time,” Barnes said. “Is there light at the end of the tunnel with that? Do you feel like you guys can mend that?”

Barkley admitted that the ball was in Jordan’s court on whether the two might become friends again.

“That would be on his end, Matt,” Barkley said. “He was my best friend at the time, and I love the guy and miss the guy, but I gotta do my job.”

Barkley explained that Jordan had too many of his close associates around him, so it would be difficult to tell the basketball icon when he did a poor job.

“I said, ‘I don’t think he’s ever going to be successful because of the people around him. I think he hires too many of his friends.’ ‘Cause your friends don’t ever tell you, ‘no.’ The hardest thing about being famous is ’cause you’re paying all the bills. They on your private jet; they’re not going to tell you when you’re doing something wrong,” Barkley said.

“He was struggling as a general manager, or running the team, and I said, ‘I don’t know if he’s ever going to be successful ’cause the people around him are never gonna tell him no,” Barkley said.

After Jordan heard the comments, he called Barkley and cursed him out.

“He went ballistic,” Barkley said. “And he called me, and that’s the last thing I heard was ‘motherfucker, fuck you! You supposed to be my boy.’ And I said, ‘man, I gotta do my job.’ And we haven’t spoken since that night, and that was probably close to ten years ago.”

