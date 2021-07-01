Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Obliterates Yankees for Resting Aaron Judge: ‘No Wonder Stephen A. Smith Never Talks About the Stupid Sport!’

The New York Yankees faltered through the first three months of the baseball season. With pressure mounting to right the ship, fans expect the best players to be in the lineup, especially when facing one of the game’s elite pitchers.

But the Yankees thought differently, resting superstar Aaron Judge against Shohei Ohtani Wednesday night, and SiriusXM sports radio host Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo was seething when he saw the lineup.

“It’s not like the Angels sprung Ohtani on you 10 minutes ago, you knew he was pitching for a month!” Russo ranted. “Come on, have a clue son.”

The Doggie went nuts when he found out @TheJudge44 was out of the @Yankees Lineup tonight! #Ohtani pic.twitter.com/QVQizsZaqh — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) June 30, 2021

Russo desperately wanted to see two of the games best face off against each other, with Ohtani on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels and Judge at the plate for New York. But the Yankees remained steadfast in their belief that Judge needed the day off.

“This is theater. We’re in the ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS! You’re trying to sell tickets! Baseball has enough trouble getting eyeballs to the sets. MY GOD! No wonder the Stephen A. Smith’s of the world and Bayless and guys like that never talk about the stupid sport.”

“There’s no sense of theater!” Dog complained about MLB as he painted his dream scenario. “First inning tonight, 100mph against Judge. Yankee Stadium. Buzzing. On a hot night. That’s Baseball! THAT IS BASEBALL!”

To be fair, Stephen A. and Skip Bayless talk plenty about the NBA, a league notorious for resting their stars in regular season games. Before the season, the NBA even announced teams would no longer be permitted to rest healthy players during nationally televised games. Mad Dog had a similar meltdown when he blasted Kevin Durant for sitting out against the 76ers a few months ago.

