Christian Pulisic Officially Cleared To Play Saturday Against The Netherlands

United States men’s national team forward Christian Pulisic is cleared to play in Saturday’s match against The Netherlands in the knockout round stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion in the USMNT game against Iran on Tuesday after he was hit in the abdomen as he flew through the air to score the match’s only goal. Pulisic remained on the pitch for the last couple of minutes in the first half.

Pulisic was subbed off at halftime by Brenden Aaronson to start the second half of the game, and he was rushed to the hospital to be evaluated.

After the United States defeated Iran 1-0, Pulisic welcomed his teammates back at the hotel as they got off the bus.

On Thursday, Pulisic confirmed he was hit in the pelvis but was not entirely below the belt in the family jewels.

“I didn’t get, like, hit in the balls,” Pulisic told reporters. “I’m alright; it was very painful. That bone is there to protect you, I think, and I hit it well. And it was sore, but I, like I said, I’m getting better.”

Friday afternoon, after the USMNT completed their final training session before Saturday’s matchup, they confirmed that “Captain America” was cleared and ready to play.

Fox Sports‘ Rob Stone teased breaking news about Pulisic and brought in Fox Sports reporter Jenny Taft to give an update on Pulisic.

“I just learned that Christian Pulisic will be cleared to play on Saturday,” Taft reported. “He was the hero in the United States’ win over Iran, so American fans can rejoice that he will be on the pitch tomorrow.”

“Christian Pulisic, good to go,” Taft added.

The United States game against the Netherlands is on Saturday at 10:00 am eastern time. The winner of this match will face the winner of Argentina and Australia in the round of eight.

