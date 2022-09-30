Christopher Mad Dog Russo took a swipe at the NFL Player’s Association about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s clearance to play Thursday night.

Tagovailoa had a questionable injury in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, that showed his head hit the turf and need help from a teammate to stand up properly. Tagovailoa returned to the game which led to speculation if he passed concussion protocol properly. On Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals Tagovailoa was thrown to the ground and hit his head as he fell. Tagovailoa had to be stretchered off the field and brought to a local Cincinnati hospital where he was treated and released, he flew home with the team.

Russo began his rant with a question that has been brought up by many who watched the game last night on how Tagovailoa was able to pass concussion protocol.

“How in the world is he out there?” Russo screamed about Tagovailoa. “Twice in three days, two concussions. What’s his excuse now? He had a leg injury?”

Russo directed his attention towards the union that represents the players, the NFL Player’s Association.

“I don’t want to listen to the Player’s Association,” Russo added. “Because the Player’s Association writing letters left and right ‘we want a full investigation.’ How about the Player’s Association tell the Dolphin player rep ‘this week he ain’t playing Thursday.’

Russo did come to the defense of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that this should not need to be a decision the commissioner needed to make, and it should be on the NFL Player’s association to do so.

“You threatening letters is nonsense,” Russo said. “How about taking a bull by its horns, and saying to Tua, in not uncertain terms ‘son sit.'”

Between mad dog’s screaming and how he botches almost every phrase imaginable, he made a solid point about the lack of action taken by the NFL Player’s Association even after how Sunday’s game was handled. That is why the NFL Player’s Association has put these protocols in place, for them to be followed properly so no player will sustain long-term health issues.

Listen above via SiriusXM

