Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Destroys ‘Leonard’ DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg for their False-Hearted Sports Fandom

For someone like Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo who lives and dies with sports, he has no time to waste on entertaining false-hearted fans.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, they have a lot of those fair weathered fans, as seen by SoFi Stadium being overrun by the San Francisco 49ers faithful during Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

“There’s not 70,000 football fans in the Southern California market who wanna put a Ram jersey on and go to a ballgame?” Russo asked on his SiriusXM Radio Show. “And then the fans they do bring in to the joint, you think (Leonardo) DiCaprio’s a football fan…I’ve never seen Leonard DiCaprio at a sporting event all my life!”

And while he’s on the topic of celebrity sports fans, how about that Mark Wahlberg? Russo started to give Wahlberg a pat on the back, crediting the Patriots fan for at least being from New England. But the iconic sports radio host will never forgive the famous Boston actor for leaving Super Bowl LI early.

“He left the Super Bowl, which is one of the biggest disgraces in the history of sports at 28-3,” Russo ranted. “We’ve screamed about that forever.”

The Black Sox scandal, Spygate, Pete Rose betting on baseball, none of it compares to the infamous day Mark Wahlberg left Super Bowl LI early.

“That’s the kind of fans they get,” Russo said of Los Angeles. “They’re not blue-collar fans, they don’t live and die with their team. They go to the game to be seen…that’s not a football fan.”

Listen above via SiriusXM

