‘Classless’ Steelers Fans Blasted for Doing the Wave After Seahawks Player Suffered Serious Neck Injury: ‘Do Better, Yinzers’

By Brandon Contes Oct 18th, 2021
 

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor suffered a serious injury Sunday night in Pittsburgh, one that required him to be carted off the field and Steelers fans initially responded by doing the wave.

The frightening scene occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Steelers overtime home victory against Seattle. Following a collision near the line of scrimmage, Taylor was down on the field and did not move for several minutes as players from both teams huddled around him.

The Pittsburgh crowd used the break in action to rally fans and organize the wave. Meanwhile, medical personnel stabilized Taylor’s head and neck on a backboard so he could be carted off the field.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Steelers players led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pled with fans to quiet down and show Taylor some respect.

Following the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated “the CT scans were clear, so that’s a really good preliminary report.” Taylor was also said to be moving all of his extremities as he was placed in an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

The wave was not picked up or acknowledged by the Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC. Color analyst Cris Collinsworth actually applauded Steelers fans for politely cheering Taylor as he was carted off the field. But the fans applause occurred about 10 minutes after they were obliviously doing the wave while Taylor was lying on the field.

