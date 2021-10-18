‘Classless’ Steelers Fans Blasted for Doing the Wave After Seahawks Player Suffered Serious Neck Injury: ‘Do Better, Yinzers’

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor suffered a serious injury Sunday night in Pittsburgh, one that required him to be carted off the field and Steelers fans initially responded by doing the wave.

The frightening scene occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Steelers overtime home victory against Seattle. Following a collision near the line of scrimmage, Taylor was down on the field and did not move for several minutes as players from both teams huddled around him.

The Pittsburgh crowd used the break in action to rally fans and organize the wave. Meanwhile, medical personnel stabilized Taylor’s head and neck on a backboard so he could be carted off the field.

#SteelersNation doing the wave while the cart comes out for injured #Seahawks Darrell Taylor… pic.twitter.com/S6xU6Q4AwI — SLAY (@JudahHuffman) October 18, 2021

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Steelers players led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pled with fans to quiet down and show Taylor some respect.

Following the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated “the CT scans were clear, so that’s a really good preliminary report.” Taylor was also said to be moving all of his extremities as he was placed in an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

The wave was not picked up or acknowledged by the Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC. Color analyst Cris Collinsworth actually applauded Steelers fans for politely cheering Taylor as he was carted off the field. But the fans applause occurred about 10 minutes after they were obliviously doing the wave while Taylor was lying on the field.

Watch above via NBC

Steelers fans doing the wave while Darrell Taylor is still down injured, their players are signaling for them to stop. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 18, 2021

I am thoroughly disgusted by what I heard from Heinz Field last night. From some punk stealing @TeamHighsmith‘s jacket to the wave during an injury. Just a classless showing from Steelers Nation. Do better, Yinzers — 🔪DeAnna Strode🎃 (@WattSituation90) October 18, 2021

When the Steelers are on national TV, your behavior represents all of us. Don’t do the friggin’ wave when a player is seriously injured (or hurt at all). We all look like insensitive dopes. Thanks. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) October 18, 2021

Cart is coming out for a Seattle player who is down and appears to be seriously injured. Steelers fans were doing the wave while medical staff was attending to him, and Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap was angry at the crowd. Steelers players signalling to crowd to stop. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 18, 2021

Steelers fans should know better than anyone how scary situations like this should be with Ryan Shazier. Seeing them do the wave with Taylor down really is awful. Can’t stress it enough. — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) October 18, 2021

Seattle guy is on the ground not moving and fans are doing the wave. Steelers players are telling them to stop. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) October 18, 2021

no way we just saw the steelers crowd doing the wave while this man might be paralyzed. Im not even trying to joke or anything what the fuck goes through those fans heads. even the steelers players are telling them to fuck off. — malik🦦 (@HollywoodJetEra) October 18, 2021

Credit to Ben Roethlisberger leading Steelers players on the field trying to quiet/end the fans’ wave there https://t.co/UNc7mp1DQ9 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 18, 2021

Steelers fans at Heinz Field doing a wave while the cart comes out and Steelers players are begging the fans to sit down and be respectful of the player on the field — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 18, 2021

Carlos Dunlap not happy as Steelers fans doing the wave while Taylor is down. Steelers players asking them not to do it. We’re waiting for the cart to come out. Don’t think the fans realize how serious this is. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) October 18, 2021

So the fans in attendance here at Heinz Field did the freaking wave with a player laying motionless on the field. Most Steelers fans are great, but those who did the wave should be embarrassed. Period. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) October 18, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com