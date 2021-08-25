LSU became the first SEC school to announce fans must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR Covid test to attend home football games at Tiger Stadium this season.

As the delta variant continues to infect people at a highly contagious rate, many NFL and college football teams around the country don’t want to fuel its spread as they welcome crowds of up to 100,000 people for games this season. But according to conservative radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, requiring proof of vaccine or a negative test doesn’t help limit the spread of Covid.

Prior to the news out of LSU, the New Orleans Saints already announced similar Covid protocols, requiring proof of vaccination of a negative test. Travis said the Saints had a vaccine clinic available for their Monday night game in New Orleans, where they were giving the jab to unvaccinated fans and allowing them to go directly into the stadium.

“They are coercing compliance,” Sexton responded. “And so it’s not about the science.”

Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with just over 40 percent of their population having received the jab. Other states within the SEC have similarly low vaccination rates such as Mississippi and Alabama, which are both below 40 percent.

“A lot of people that would want to go to NFL games or college football games who aren’t vaccinated, don’t want to get vaccinated,” Sexton said of new the new mandates to attend games. “And now something that matters a whole heck of a lot to them may be taken away from them because, as [Bill de Blasio] says, carrots and sticks. And this is one of the sticks that the Democrat politicians are gonna whack you in the face with.”

“There are hundreds of thousands of people who are gonna show up and tailgate outside the stadium,” Travis added. “Massive crowds of people. It’s not as if they’re stopping the spread of the virus. In fact, they’re only impacting it for three hours inside of the stadium.”

Callers later joined the program to express their frustration with the new mandate, especially considering there was no indication of a vaccine or negative test requirement when season tickets were being sold earlier this year.

“You guys know this as much as I do, vaccines have now proven over the last couple weeks that they don’t work,” a caller and LSU season ticket holder said after expressing he was “livid” over the new protocols.

“Furthermore, the masks have shown in the Tri-State area of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi — that masks aren’t working, either. It’s an outside venue. The vaccines aren’t working. There’s no reason LSU should be implementing this,” the LSU fan added. The caller did not have any known medical expertise.

Listen above via The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show

