Clay Travis Blames Belligerent Fan Behavior on NBA: ‘Players Lecture Fans on How Awful of Human Beings They Are’

There’s no question NBA fans have had an awful showing in the playoffs so far this season. But with five notable incidents from unruly fans casting a cloud over the playoffs, can the league and its players be blamed?

In the last week, one fan ran onto the court in Washington DC, another doused Russell Westbrook with popcorn, Trae Young was spit at, Kyrie Irving had a water bottle thrown at him and Ja Morant’s family had racist remarks directed at them in Utah.

According to Outkick founder Clay Travis, it’s the players’ fault.

The NBA’s primary selling point in the 1990’s was great relationship between players & fans. Remember “NBA action is FANtastic” commercials? Now players lecture fans on how awful of human beings they are. League’s brand is broken with fans, which creates animosity. Major issue. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 31, 2021

“Could this fan misbehavior be connected to the broken relationship between the NBA & its fans, creating more animosity & less goodwill across the league? I think so,” Travis tweeted Monday.

“The NBA’s primary selling point in the 1990’s was great relationship between players & fans. Remember ‘NBA action is FANtastic’ commercials? Now players lecture fans on how awful of human beings they are,” added the former Fox Sports Radio host. “League’s brand is broken with fans, which creates animosity. Major issue.”

Travis has spent the last year criticizing the NBA and its players for speaking out on political and social issues, claiming that it’s alienating fans who have different beliefs. According to Travis, these fans are now fighting back with popcorn and water bottles.

