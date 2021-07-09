Clay Travis Blames ESPN’s Diversity Fight on Trump Not Being President: They No Longer Have ‘The Great Satan’ to Ally Themselves

Earlier this week, year-old audio was leaked from a private conversation of ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, where she implied her colleague Maria Taylor was handed the NBA Finals hosting job because she is Black.

Since the bombshell clip was released, three involved parties have received varying levels of blame from conflicting critics. ESPN for allowing the audio to be leaked, Nichols for making the comment, and Taylor because she’s in a contract dispute with the Worldwide Leader. But Outkick founder Clay Travis joined Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio Friday, and offered his own reason behind the ESPN controversy – Donald Trump no longer being president.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world, she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols was recorded saying last July. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I myself know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You’re not going to find it from me and taking my thing away.”

The diversity controversy within ESPN cast a shadow over the NBA Finals, which tipped off Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

“This, to me is indicative of what can happen if you’re inside of any company that has a diversity and inclusion narrative,” Travis told Kilmeade. “And you try to be the woke White person who is an ally as we’re all taught that should happen in this anti-racist ideology.”

“This is what happens as a result of…Donald Trump not being president,” the Outkick founder and conservative radio host claimed. “Because instead of having the great Satan, as the left-wing has decided, to ally themselves, ultimately these identities start fighting. When you have two different victim-based identities, who’s the bigger victim, is it the White woman or the Black woman?”

Travis described Nichols as, “the last person left who’s trying to befriend the lion. At some point, the lion just decides it’s hungry and it’s gonna eat you.”

Hours before the NBA Finals began this week, Nichols was removed from her role as sideline reporter, but she continues to host The Jump on ESPN. Taylor is hosting her second consecutive NBA Finals, but her contract with ESPN is set to expire July 20, as both sides reportedly remain millions apart.

