Clay Travis Blasts ESPN and Jalen Rose for Falsely Stating Jacob Blake is Dead: ‘The Disinformation is Legion’

Friday night, ESPN took about five minutes from their NBA Countdown pregame show to address the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

During the conversation, former NBA player and current ESPN star Jalen Rose claimed Jacob Blake is dead. He was quickly corrected on the broadcast, but the false comment went viral on social media and sparked outrage by many, including Outkick founder Clay Travis.

“Here’s the thing, the Black Lives Matter protest was actually taking place because Jacob Blake was shot and killed by police officers,” Rose said, referring to the protest where Rittenhouse went and fatally shot two men in Kenosha, WI.

Rose was corrected by his NBA Countdown host Mike Greenberg, who interjected to say “he was not killed, Jacob Blake was not killed, but he was shot multiple times.”

“Jacob Blake was shot seven times by law enforcement,” Rose added on the NBA pregame show.

While the topic might not seem like a fit for a sports show, the NBA has been outspoken on social issues, especially ones that occurred during 2020. But if an ESPN show decides to touch on a controversial topic that has nothing to do with sports, it’s important to do so with accuracy.

The clip of Rose falsely stating Blake was killed spread rapidly on social media and did not include Greenberg correcting his mistake. Travis ranted on Twitter, claiming ESPN “owes your viewers a correction and public apology for your stupidity.”

On his conservative radio show co-hosted by Buck Sexton, Travis again went after ESPN for the error, blasting Rose for getting “everything totally wrong, the misinformation, the disinformation is legion.”

“Jacob Blake, 18 months later Jacob Blake is alive!” Travis continued. “He was armed, the police were responding to a sexual assault. That was on ESPN, millions of people watching a basketball game and they trotted out Jalen Rose who completely bungled the story and helped to spread the idea that Jacob Blake’s a victim.”

ESPN has not issued an apology as Travis requested, but they did provide viewers a correction long before it was demanded on social media.

Listen above via The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com