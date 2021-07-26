Clay Travis Blasts ‘Woke Universe’ for Forcing Cleveland Indians to Change Nickname: They Want to ‘Destroy All Foundations of American Values’

Eight months after Cleveland’s baseball team announced their plans to find a new nickname, the franchise revealed its decision to flip from the Indians to the Guardians beginning in 2022.

According to team owner Paul Dolan, he had the “epiphany” regarding the need to move on from the Indians name last summer as social unrest was spurred by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But Outkick founder and conservative radio host Clay Travis blames the “woke universe” for forcing the name change.

“This never ends,” Travis argued, despite claiming he doesn’t concern himself too much with team nicknames and mascots. “Washington Redskins change their name, next up is the Cleveland Indians. Who’s coming next? The Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Braves, the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida State Seminoles, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. All of this mascot ridiculousness never ends.”

Cleveland’s MLB team announced their plans to move on from the Indians last December, but it was not until last Friday that they revealed the Guardians as their new nickname. Prior to their decision find a new name, the NFL’s Washington Football Team dropped their former nickname, which was demeaning to Native Americans.

“The woke universe, their entire game plan always requires more…which is why their focus now is not even by and large on tangible things. It’s on intangible things,” Travis claimed. “Systemic racism is intangible…they don’t want it to be fixed. They want to have that spear to stab over and over and over again and destroy all of the foundations of American values en route to a Marxist Socialist state.”

