Clay Travis Claims Kirk Cousins Gets Harsher Anti-Vax Treatment from Media Than Lamar Jackson Because of ‘Race’

Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson have been the leading voices among unvaccinated NFL quarterbacks so far. According to Outkick founder Clay Travis, sports media is more focused on chastising Cousins, who is White, than Jackson, who is Black, because of race.

“Kirk Cousins was ripped to the high heavens for his choice not to get the vaccine. Why isn’t Lamar Jackson treated the exact same way by the media?” Travis asked on his Outkick the Show.

Travis noted he is in Jackson’s camp and similarly won’t be getting vaccinated because he already has antibodies after previously having Covid. Jackson, however, was recently an example of a breakthrough case for those relying on antibodies, testing positive for Covid a second time in eight months. CDC studies show vaccination offers higher protection than natural immunity.

“Why is the sports media treating Kirk Cousins different than Lamar Jackson? It’s because of, sadly, race,” Travis claimed. “How is it that Kirk Cousins gets ripped to the high heavens over his Covid vaccine decision, but virtually no one criticizes Lamar Jackson at all?”

“Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson, to me, are emblematic of a larger story line here,” the conservative radio host added, explaining why he believes race led the Vikings quarterback to receive strong backlash. “People are ripping Trump voters who live in red states by and large, rural, White people who don’t get the vaccine, even though the number one group that is unvaccinated in America right now is Black people.”

In reality, both quarterbacks have been criticized for their decisions to remain unvaccinated. Travis is right, Cousins received more backlash, but not because of race. Instead, it’s because of Cousins’ blatant hypocrisy while discussing his decision.

Frustrated by missing four practices because he was deemed a close contact with a teammate who tested positive for Covid, Cousins vowed not to let that happen again, claiming he’s considering a “plexiglass” fortress for protection. “I’m gonna do whatever it takes,” Cousins claimed last week of his desire to avoid the virus.

There lies the hypocrisy. Cousins will “do whatever it takes,” except get vaccinated. Cousins gets criticized for being unvaccinated and a hypocrite. Jackson only gets criticized for being unvaccinated.

With the start of the NFL regular season less than one month away, the league touts nearly 90 percent of its players have been vaccinated. The NFL has incentivized getting the vaccine, by imposing strict protocols on players who don’t get the shot, threatening the potential of forfeited games and paychecks should an outbreak occur among the unvaccinated.

Watch above via Outkick.

