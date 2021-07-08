Clay Travis Fires Back at ‘Failure’ Jemele Hill for Labeling Him an Idiot: In Sports Media ‘You Fail if You Decide to be Woke’

After getting lumped into a group of “idiots” by Jemele Hill, Outkick founder Clay Travis fired back at the sports journalist, calling her a “failure.”

“My good friend Jemele Hill called me an idiot for calling out the woke brigade at ESPN and pointing out how they always fail,” Travis said. “The woker you are, the more you fail when it comes to producing a substantial audience in the world of sports. The data does not lie. You fail if you decide to be woke.”

“Jemele Hill, failure. Bomani Jones, failure. Pablo Torre, failure. Rachel Nichols now, failure. Max Kellerman, failure,” Travis continued. “All of these guys fail when they are compared with other people in their line of work who are doing legitimately decent, interesting, in the world of sports takes.”

While some of the sports media personalities Travis rattled off did have shows canceled by ESPN, there are others on his list who remain vital contributors to The Worldwide Leader, especially Kellerman.

“Jemele Hill called me an idiot for pointing out a truth,” Travis said. “That her show failed, because she wasn’t that interesting and she wasn’t that engaging and the mass audience at ESPN didn’t respond to her.”

“Dan Le Batard’s radio show, failed on traditional radio,” the Outkick founder and conservative radio host added. “People weren’t interesting in listening to it, maybe it will do well as a podcast,”

Hill joined Le Batard’s newly launched company Meadowlark Media as a contributor earlier this year. Although Le Batard is no longer heard on terrestrial radio after parting ways with ESPN, DraftKings recently paid $50 million for the rights to distribute his show, hardly a failure.

Travis did note that Hill is entitled to her opinion, inviting her to come on any of his platforms to explain why he’s an “idiot.” An unlikely meeting, but Travis and Hill on the same show would make for an interesting conversation.

