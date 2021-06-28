The College World Series lived out a nightmare for all sports leagues and organizations over the weekend, when NC State was forced to forfeit its way out of the tournament because of Covid protocols.

“This is all madness,” Outkick founder Clay Travis said in response to the NCAA’s decision. “Let me be straightforward and transparent and clear, there should be no Covid testing that is going on at this point in time for any sport in America, for any kids of any age. We know, that every young person and every young and healthy person is not in danger from Covid at this point.”

It should be noted that despite his advice on Covid testing, Travis has no medical expertise.

“All of these players that are at the College World Series, are at a greater danger, travelling to Omaha for the College World Series, than they are from the actual Covid itself,” Travis added.

Last week, NC State had two unvaccinated members of their team test positive for Covid, and contact tracing forced them to compete against Vanderbilt with just 13 of their 27. Using 12 players, NC Sate almost pulled off an unimaginable upset, but ultimately lost 3-1, setting up a winner take all game for Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, the NCAA forced NC State to forfeit after four vaccinated players who were in the dugout Friday, later tested positive for Covid. The forfeit knocked NC State out of the tournament, ending the Wolfpack’s bid for their first ever CWS final appearance.

NCAA Statement from Division I Baseball Committee: The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. #CWS pic.twitter.com/amxdQwkQ6l — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2021

“This is a nonsensical result that makes zero logical or scientific [sense], there’s no basis for it, whatsoever,” Travis continued. “We have allowed the coronabros in my industry, that is the sports media, to terrorize people to such an extent that we are now stripping away the chance of a lifetime for NC State players, fans, coaches.”

Not only did Travis lash out at the NCAA for their Covid protocols, he offered a suggestion to fix the problem.

“If you are vaccinated, you never get tested for Covid again for the rest of your life. If you test and you have Covid antibodies, you should never get tested again for the rest of your life,” the conservative radio host suggested, furthering his medical advice. “In general, we should not be testing for Covid ever. Because, we don’t test for the flu and the flu is far more dangerous to your average young person than Covid is.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com