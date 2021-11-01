Clay Travis Lauds Atlanta Braves Fans for Doing the Tomahawk Chop to ‘Spite the Woke Losers’

Despite calls to end the tomahawk chop at Atlanta Braves games because of its insensitivity toward Native Americans, the gesture was prominently displayed over the weekend at the World Series, with former president Donald Trump joining the action.

Outkick founder, conservative radio host and Braves supporter Clay Travis lauded the fanbase Monday afternoon for not stopping “The Chop.”

“I loved seeing Trump Saturday at the Astros-Braves game,” Travis told his radio co-host Buck Sexton. “Doing the tomahawk chop which was just absolutely phenomenal.”

“The blue checkmark loser brigade has decided that the Atlanta Braves tomahawk chant is unacceptable, that it needs to be canceled,” Travis added. “I gotta give credit to Braves fans because it feels like they are doing the chop…even more than they have in past years just kind of as a thumb in the face to spite the woke losers.”

Although detractors of “The Chop,” have cited its racist nature, supporters claim the gesture preserves Native American culture. The controversy has not stopped Braves fans from partaking in the gesture and it didn’t stop Fox from displaying it on their World Series broadcast, with cameras panning out to show the crowd chopping numerous times.

Even Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred supported “The Chop” last week. Manfred claimed the Braves franchise should only be concerned with the opinion of Native American groups in the area neighboring Georgia’s Cobb County, and not worry about the national conversation.

“Left wingers are so nervous about all this,” Travis said of “The Chop,” linking it to the continued chants of ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’ “Because they’re the ones who are supposed to be able to make fun. They’re not supposed to get made fun of, and that’s why all of this is just amazing.”

“The Chop” debate is about to go on the backburner until next season, with the upcoming Games 6 and 7 of the World Series departing Atlanta for Houston.

Listen above via The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show

