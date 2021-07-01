Clay Travis Rips Olympian Gwen Berry: She’s Cashing In ‘On Her Wokeness’ Not Athletic Talent

Outkick founder and conservative radio host Clay Travis is vouching to never say the name “Gwen Berry” again, preferring to call her “the third place in America hammer thrower.”

Last week, Berry placed third in the hammer throw during Olympic qualifiers, earning a spot on the U.S. track and field team. After the trials concluded Berry, Brooke Andersen and DeAnna Price stood on the podium with their medals.

When the national anthem began to play, Berry turned her back to the American flag, displaying a shirt that read “Activist Athlete.” Later, Berry told reporters she felt “setup” when the Star-Spangled Banner was played.

“She is clearly making an attempt to become the Colin Kaepernick of track and field,” Travis said. “That is be paid for her politics as opposed to her actual talents.” Travis is a loud and frequent critic of Kaepernick’s efforts as a civil rights activist.

“Gwen Berry clearly doesn’t understand what the national anthem represents,” Travis continued, proving it will take time for him to stop referring to Berry by name. “The third place hammer thrower is attempting to cash in, not based on her athletic talent, but based on her wokeness.”

Despite the IOC’s plans to forbid any athlete from protesting during the Summer Games’ anthem ceremonies, Travis still expects more demonstrations to occur when the Olympics begin later this month.

“The Colin Kaepernick victimization sweepstakes will let you turn into a millionaire as well, if you accuse America of being an awful place. All of our media will cheer, they will all applaud,” Travis said.

“[The media] won’t realize that what’s going on is, all of our American athletes that are disrespecting American values, kneeling, saying they don’t respect American life, they’re all being turned into Chinese propaganda,” Travis added.

Travis theorized that China is using anthem protests by United States athletes as evidence of misdirected American values.

Watch above via Outkick

