Clay Travis Says Sports Media Afraid to Hold Bomani Jones to Standard of Bill Simmons For Fear of Being Called Racist

Clay Travis is calling out sports media for failing to hold HBO’s Bomani Jones to the same standard as industry veterans like Bill Simmons.

On Tuesday’s episode of Outkick The Show with Clay Travis he discussed the low ratings of Jone’s new HBO show Game Theory and compared it to Simmons’ previous show on the same network.

“Bill Simmons, love him or hate him, got completely crushed over the number of people that watched his HBO show. Any given Wednesday were not good,” Travis remarked.

“Bill Simmons’s HBO show totally destroyed Bomani Jones’s HBO show. Both of them doing a sports show. Yet other than Outkick, virtually no media outlet has even covered the disaster that is Bomani Jones’s HBO show ratings,” he continued.

“So why do you think that is? Why did Bill Simmons get totally and completely destroyed for his ratings on HBO when his show was wildly more popular and wildly more influential than Bomani Jones’s?” Travis asked.

“Why is it that Simmons was held to a high standard and Jones was held to a low standard?” Travis asked. “It’s the same reason Bomani Jones has gotten all the shows he’s ever gotten. He got a radio show at ESPN nationwide. It’s the least successful radio show ESPN has ever had. They had to cancel him in order to avoid losing more affiliates. No one ever lost more affiliates. They gave him a daily television show. It was a disaster, no one watched it.”

“No one in sports media history has ever failed more and been rewarded more than Bomani Jones, and criticized less. Why is that? Because media is afraid if they criticize Bomani Jones they will be called racist,” Travis exclaimed.

“You can tee off on Bill Simmons even though he’s far more successful than Bomani Jones could ever imagine or dream of being,” he concluded.

Listen above via Outkick The Show with Clay Travis.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com