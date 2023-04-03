Clay Travis Sidesteps the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Drama on Fox News, Celebrates It as a ‘Big Moment for Women’s Athletics’

Clay Travis called the controversy involving Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark a “big moment for women’s athletics.”

The two college players dominated sports headlines on Monday after Reese, of LSU, taunted Iowa’s Clark once the Tigers secured their win in the NCAA women’s basketball national championship on Sunday afternoon. In front of Clark, she pointed to her ring finger and then did the “you can’t see me” hand gesture made popular by WWE wrestler John Cena. Clark did the same move during an earlier tournament game against Louisville.

The taunt quickly split the sports world into two groups: those critical of Reese for the act and those in support of it.

While the discourse surrounding the incident has been heated for the most part, Travis mostly skirted the issue during a guest appearance on Fox News. He did argue that Reese should have been given a technical foul, but he spun the situation as a positive one.

“During the game, I think it should’ve been t’d up,” Travis said, “certainly if you consider the context that they were calling a technical foul on Caitlin Clark for throwing the ball behind her back.

“But big moment for women’s athletics. Hey, we’re talking about a controversy in women’s athletics, which doesn’t happen that often. That’s good advertising.”

Others haven’t been as positive about the situation. Barstool’s Dave Portnoy called Reese a “classless piece of shit” for the incident, and Keith Olbermann called her a “fucking idiot” before eventually apologizing.

