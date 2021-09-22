Clay Travis Slams Fauci on Fox News for Fumbled College Football Prediction as Covid Cases Dip Despite Packed Stadiums

According to recent data, positive Covid cases in the south have dropped exponentially in the last two weeks.

That’s a good thing! But it also represented an opportunity for Outkick founder Clay Travis to join Fox News and blast Dr. Anthony Fauci for his Covid prediction earlier this month. As college football returned to action, Fauci expressed concern for the millions of fans that packed stadiums on gameday.

While some of those stadiums required proof of vaccination or a negative test, many of them did not, a decision Fauci said was “not smart.” Although Fauci believed Covid was prepared to feast on the crowds of maskless fans, there is recent data that shows the opposite has occurred so far.

“All over the south, millions of people have gone to college football games and the number of Covid infections has been plummeting,” Travis told Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends.

“Meaning, when Dr. Fauci said he was worried about super-spreader events over these major college football crowds, just flat out hasn’t materialized,” the conservative radio host added. “The opposite has happened. The number of people that are testing positive for Covid all over the south, is plummeting to a massive degree.”

Travis later tweeted a graphic from the New York Times, showing Covid numbers for every state in the SEC are down since college football reopened their stadiums this month. According to Travis, Florida is down 44 percent, while Tennessee has seen its Covid numbers drop 43 percent. The significant declines in Covid continued for Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Texas.

