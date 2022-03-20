Cleveland Browns Defend Hiring of Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘Excited About Moving Forward With Him as Our Quarterback’

The Cleveland Browns on Sunday defended their decision to hire quarterback Deshaun Watson amid allegations of sexual assault.

“We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson,” team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement.

They said they were aware of “the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved,” and added that they will “respect due process” of the ongoing legal proceedings against Watson.

Watson, who was traded from the Texans, did not play last season “after an offseason request to be traded and the emergence of 22 lawsuits against him alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions,” ESPN reported.

A Harris County grand jury declined to indict Watson after being presented with evidence in nine of the 10 criminal complaints filed against him (prosecutors declined to present the tenth).

Watson still faces 22 sexual misconduct civil suits. Eighteen of the 22 suits accuse Watson of inappropriately touching women with his penis during massage therapy sessions.

The Haslams praised Watson for being “humble, sincere, and candid” and added that they “are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com