Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended for the rest of the season following his violent helmet attack against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on Thursday.

According to a statement distributed by the NFL’s Senior Vice President of Football & International Communications, Michael Signora, Garrett has “been suspended without pay indefinitely – at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason – and must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.”

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000. Browns’ Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers’ Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

“He was also fined an additional amount,” the statement revealed, adding, “Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

