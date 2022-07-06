Cleveland Browns Trade Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers As Deshaun Watson Awaits Fate

The Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, according to NFL Network and ESPN.

The deal, which includes the Panthers sending a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick, is “pending a physical” from Mayfield, reported NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport.

Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Oklahoma, was selected by the Browns with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, despite showing promise, injuries and inconsistent play marred Mayfield’s career in Cleveland. Were the trade to go through, Mayfield is expected to battle Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback role on the Panthers.

The Browns traded this offseason for star Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who did not play last season amid allegations of sexual misconduct. In relation to that, he has settled 20 civil lawsuits against him with four remaining and has not been criminally charged. Watson signed a 5-year, $230 million contract with the Browns with all that money being guaranteed.

