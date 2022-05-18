Clip of Tom Brady Dissing Sports Media Goes Viral One Week After Signing $375M Deal with Fox Sports: ‘F*ck You TV’

A clip of Tom Brady shouting “Fuck you, TV” has gone viral just one week after signing a huge $375 million dollar deal to join Fox Sports after retiring from football.

The video, created by Brady’s team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was tweeted last month but was quickly circulated in light of Brady’s contract with Fox Sports. The video compiles audio of sports critics discussing Brady and the team’s performance.

When listening to sports criticism Brady says, “I just look at the TV and I go like this,” holding up two middle fingers.

“Fuck you guys, fuck you TV,” Brady added. “You block out the noise because none of it matters. And what we do is get back to what we did all year. Still not perfect, but football’s not a game of perfect. Um, we always expect to be at our best. We had a tough loss. You ignore what they think and you just move on, man. You fight for another day.”

Brady’s dismay at some sports analyst’s comments brings a stark reality for the player who will eventually hold the same position in a 10-year contract, once he steps away from football.

The clip even drew the attention of sports critics including podcast host Pat McAfee. He discussed the Brady video on the Tuesday episode of his show.

McAfee said, “I think we should stop telling people that they shouldn’t listen to bad things that are said about ’em instead you should utilize it as fuel and say, ‘Hey, fuck you.’ Now listen, prove your people, right? Like, ‘Hey, thank you for supporting me.’ That’s obviously a much more positive way to do it. But as somebody that potentially does like a nice, huh, Hey, when you go to bed at night, you gotta know you were fucking wrong. Like that is a cool motivation. And it’s obvious that that’s Tom Brady’s main motive.”

His co-host Ty Schmit added, “That’s why he is the best ever. I mean, even with how wealthy he’s gotten and how comfortable his life is and how much he’s accomplished on the football field, like this shit still drives him and it still pisses him off. And it’d be very easy to be in the position he’s at where it’s just like, ah, ‘Who gives a shit? I don’t care what anyone says,’ but it gets to him and it’s still like, ‘Okay, fuck you guys. You don’t think I can do this?'”

