Club Pro Michael Block Holds Back Tears Re-Living Remarkable Hole-in One to Cap Cinderella PGA Championship Run

“It’s a Cinderella story” may be the most quoted line from the terrific Caddyshack, but CBS Sports viewers saw the real thing Sunday afternoon.

That’s because Michael Block, the heretofore unknown public course PGA club pro from Mission Viejo, California, won the hearts and minds of golf viewers worldwide with a stunning top-15 finish among the world’s greatest golfers.

His incredible performance during the second golf major of the year captured every duffer’s imagination and led to attendees at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York. But his final round was punctuated by an insane hole-in-one on the 15th hole.

Following the round, he was interviewed in the clubhouse by CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis, who he said, “I’ve never made a hole-in-one in a tournament in my entire life. To make it at that time on hole 15 with the crowd and everyone there and the support I’ve had from the Rochester fans was probably the most surreal moment I’ll ever have in my life, and I definitely enjoyed it.”

Then the waterworks happened after he was shown a video shot by his son at his home club in California, with his friends, family, and fellow golf community erupting in joy.

Balonis followed up with, “You said it yesterday that this was the best week of your life. What do you call it now?”

“Thanks, Amanda. I appreciate you making me cry,” Block replied. “It’s amazing. I’m living a dream. I’m making sure that I enjoy this moment. I’ve learned that after my 46 years of life, it’s not going to get better than this. There’s no way, no chance in hell. So I’m going enjoy this and thank you.”

