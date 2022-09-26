‘Clusterf*ck’: Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Tumultuous Nets Offseason and ‘Stigma’ Surrounding Vaccination Status

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving got candid about the rollercoaster offseason the organization and his teammates went through over the last few months.

Irving met with the media today for the first time since the 2021-2022 season ended. During the summer, Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, and there was speculation Irving also wanted out. Irving discussed having Durant’s back regardless of where they played this season.

“It’s just one of those shocking things,” Irving said of Durant. “You’re watching your best friend go through at the other side of the media storm that comes with this trade request. Being in the middle, you know, is kinda like a clusterfuck.”

Irving spoke about all the different stories around the team and how that impacted players throughout the summer.

“We’ve come up with all the narratives surrounding this team,” Irving added. “It’s hard to answer every single question you guys have about us and what our intent is.”

Irving had no issue with Durant requesting a trade out of Brooklyn and said he understood it was only his choice to make.

“I honored what Kev had going on and I was wishing him the best,” Irving continued. “This was the best opportunity for him, and that’s the best opportunity for me.”

Irving brought up his vaccination status that kept him out for majority of last season. He played in only 29 games for the Nets due to New York City’s vaccine mandate for players.

“I didn’t appreciate how me being unvaccinated all of a sudden came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play or I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless,” Irving said.

Irving doubled down on what his original intent was for the amount of time he missed last season.

“That wasn’t the only intent that I had — to be the voice of the voiceless,” Irving said. “It was to stand on something that was going to be bigger than myself.”

“I didn’t appreciate how me being unvaccinated came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play, or that I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless.” – Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/yE6E0GU03N — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 26, 2022

The Nets have more buzz heading into the 2022-2023 season than any team in the NBA. They are expected to be one of the favorites to win the NBA Championship, but they also just might be the most dramatic organization.

Watch above via YES Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com