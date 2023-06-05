CNN Anchors Crack Up at Sports Reporter Dubbing Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić a ‘Runaway Walrus’: Walruses ‘Don’t Have Feet!’

CNN sports anchor Coy Wire had his colleagues in stitches Monday morning with his colorful description of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, inexplicably comparing the Serbian-born center to a walrus.

Wire appeared on CNN News Central to discuss the Miami Heat’s victory over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, saying that the Miami players showed they “have a lot of heart” with their “epic comeback” after Denver opened up the game with a 33-9 run.

His team might have lost the game, said Wire, but Jokić was “like a 285 pound runaway walrus, rambling his way to 41 points, joining LeBron [James] and Larry Bird as the only players with 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 150 assists in a single post-season.”

Wire moved on to a heartwarming story about 13-year-old Jaden Soong, who advanced from the first qualifying round for the upcoming U.S. Open, playing Monday for the chance to be the youngest ever player to make it into the tournament.

“Can we go back to basketball for a second — did you call that one big player, did you call him a runaway walrus?” asked Kate Bolduan as Wire wrapped his report. “Is that what you said?”

“Yeah,” Wire replied with a grin, calling Jokić “a fascinating creature” because he is 7 feet, 285 pounds, and has “the ultimate dad bod,” but “he cannot be stopped.”

“But a walrus?” Bolduan asked. “There are so many other animals, I just, I don’t know.”

“They don’t have feet, first of all,” joked Bolduan’s co-anchor John Berman.

“Yes, exactly — you’re anatomically incorrect,” said Bolduan.

Wire then compared Jokić to a “baby giraffe out there.”

“He looks so uncoordinated,” Wire added, but he’s still “incredible,” and a “two-time MVP.”

“I don’t even know what to say anymore,” said Bolduan.

“I am at a loss, I’m at a total loss,” said Berman.

“I’m at a loss — except I always love when Coy Wire dazzles us,” said Bolduan.

“But how does a walrus shoot a jump shot? I’m just saying,” said Berman.

“Like this! Watch him, he looks like a walrus,” Wire insisted.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com