CNN Reports ‘Cheering and Chanting’ For Trump — Despite Trump Being Jeered At Iowa Game In Clips From His Own Boosters

Ex-President Donald Trump faced jeers at the Iowa-Iowa State Game, but CNN correspondent Kyung Lah reported only on cheers at a photo op before the game and as Trump departed.

Trump made quite a show of his trip to the Iowa-Iowa State game at Jack Trice Stadium, first stopping to visit the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house in Ames, Iowa, where he flipped burgers and tossed footballs for what pro-Trump outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) called “hundreds” of students at the agricultural frat.

While there were cheers at the frat house and at the stadium, there were also multiple videos featuring loud booing and a sea of middle fingers for Trump — and boos could even be heard on RSBN’s feed.

None of that made it into the Kyung Lah reporting package that CNN played every hour following the game. Instead, Trump’s photo op and the cheers and chants as he left the stadium were the focus, as well as the contrasting optics of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ visit:

KYUNG LAH, CNN SENIOR U.S. NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Here in Ames, Iowa, the day all about college football. The big rivalry game between Iowa State and University of Iowa. But for the presidential candidates running in this first of the nation caucus state, it is, for them, a political opportunity. Both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis were at the game, both sat inside the stadium, DeSantis sitting with the crowd, sitting beside Iowa’s popular Republican governor and Donald Trump sat in a box, a stadium box. I want you to listen as what the crowd was saying, how they looked as the former president left the stadium. CROWD: USA. USA. USA. LAH: You can hear the chanting. You can hear the loud applause. This is imagery that the Trump campaign certainly wants Iowa voters to see. Now, ahead of all of this, going inside the stadium, both DeSantis and Trump were tailgating. Trump stopped at a tailgating party hosted by a fraternity. We saw him flipping burgers, signing footballs and tossing of those footballs into the crowd. Ron DeSantis also was tailgating, but he focused his comments on the political, saying that he’s visited the State of Iowa more times than Trump, far more times, a total of eight visits and he that has visited more than half of Iowa’s 99 counties. GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL), REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: And I’m actually starting to hear a lot of people saying, because you’re showing up, I’m supporting you, because that’s the way you got to do it. Iowans don’t want the campaign to be about the past or to be about the candidate’s issues, they want it to be about their future and the future of this country, and that’s what I represent. LAH: More than 60,000 were at this game today. A game, again, focused on football. A lot of students say they sure did enjoy the spectacle of it, but it was really the game that was their emphasis. And as far as the end score, Iowa topping Iowa State 20 to 13. Kyung Lah, CNN, Ames, Iowa.

