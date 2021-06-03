CNN’s Berman and Keilar BRUTALLY Interrogate Bob Baffert’s Lawyer: He’s Not the Michael Jordan of Horse Racing, He’s the ‘Jose Canseco’

After Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a second drug test for the banned steroid betamethasone, the renowned horse trainer has been banned by Churchill Downs for two years — the track announced Wednesday.

Baffert’s lawyer, Craig Robertson, joined CNN New Day hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar Wednesday morning. Attempting to display plausible defense of his client, Robertson was put through the wringer by Berman and Keilar.

What wasn’t disputed is the fact that Medina Spirit did test positive for more betamethasone than is allowed for a horse to run in the Kentucky Derby.

“Just because that’s the rule, doesn’t mean it’s the proper rule,” Robertson argued in defense of Baffert, who he described as the Michael Jordan of horse racing.

“Yes or no, did the horse break the rules?” Berman said, pressing Baffert’s lawyer. “Was the amount of the drug beyond the rules?”

“The Kentucky rules do not allow the finding of any betamethasone,” Robertson said, later acknowledging Baffert was indeed aware of the rules.

According to Robertson, the rules are in place to prevent an injection of betamethasone, and he believes they will have scientific proof that Medina Spirit received a topical ointment.

“We will have evidence … that the rules are related to an injection of betamethasone and were never intended to address how the betamethasone got into the horse here, which is through an ointment and a cream that was to treat a topical dermatitis condition,” Robertson said.

“You say he’s like the Michael Jordan of the sport,” Keilar said. “But when you look at his history, it’s more like he’s the Jose Canseco of the sport.”

“The findings [of other investigations against Baffert] have only resulted in two suspensions,” Robertson argued. “If these were significant issues, those racing commissions would have suspended Mr. Baffert in the past and they have not.”

Baffert has only been suspended twice, but Medina Spirit was his fifth horse to test positive for a banned substance in the last 13 years and at least his 29th to fail a drug test throughout his four-decade career as a trainer. Although Jose Canseco was a notorious steroid user, two drug suspensions for Baffert is still two more than the former Bash Brother received from Major League Baseball.

