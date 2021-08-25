Colin Cowherd and Jake Paul Contend Floyd Mayweather is ‘Bad for Boxing’: ‘Everything’s About Money and Strippers’

With a 50-0 record in sanctioned fights, Floyd Mayweather has been deemed by some analysts as the greatest boxer ever. Others claim he’s the best fighter during an era of mediocrity for boxing. But according to Colin Cowherd and Jake Paul, Mayweather is bad for the sport.

“Can I make the argument Mayweather’s not been good for boxing?” Cowherd asked on his podcast for The Volume. “He’s been bad for it.”

“I agree,” answered Paul, who’s known for YouTube fame, more recently becoming a boxer. “Everything’s about money and strippers. He’s brought that to the sport and that was all the sport knew for many, many years and I don’t think that’s really what the sport is about at the end of the day. We need to bring the sport back to the epitome of Rocky.”

Rocky, of course was a fictional character, as opposed to Mayweather, whose sanctioned fights were unscripted. Despite his dominance, the decorated boxer didn’t always represent the sport well, having been associated with numerous domestic violence cases, previously serving two months in prison. Beyond his legal disputes, Cowherd added that Mayweather’s style of boxing as a defensive fighter was also a turn off for many fans.

“That’s one of Floyd’s biggest criticisms is boring fights,” Paul acknowledged. “I agree, no one wants to tune in and watch a 12-round fight where it’s just some pitty-patter back and forth. People want knockouts.”

The four highest grossing pay per view fights in boxing history featured Mayweather in one corner of the ring. Meaning, Mayweather wasn’t enough to carry or fix the sport himself, but he garnered a tremendous amount of attention every time he entered the ring.

